Last Call is Released!
LAST CALL by JA Konrath Now Available
ebook and paper.
Fans have been waiting over two years for this conclusion to the Jack Daniels/Luther Kite story. It was a lot of fun to write, and it ties up all of the loose ends from STIRRED and SERIAL KILLERS UNCUT.
RUM RUNNER, the ninth Jack Daniels mystery, is now available as an audiobook, performed by rock star Bob Walkenhorst of The Rainmakers.
Working with Bob was a dream come true for me, as I've been a fan of his for thirty years. I also had a chance to unleash my inner voice actor and play Harry McGlade.
Bob also narrates (and I play Harry) in the upcoming audiobook versions of WEBCAM and WATCHED TOO LONG, co-written by Ann Voss Peterson. Watch Amazon, Audible, and iTunes for July release dates.
Speaking of Ann, she and I are still writing funny erotica under the pen name Melinda DuChamp. Our latest is a novella in the bestselling Magic and Mayhem series, called THE SEVEN YEAR WITCH.
And if all that isn't enough, I have finally entered the Adult Coloring Book business with The Ultimate Adult Coloring Book of Triangles! It contains a hundred pages of the exact same triangle. And yes, it's supposed to be funny. Buy a copy for the adult coloring book fanatic in your life, or really confuse them by getting them the ebook version. CIRCLES and SQUARES are also available. Check out the reviews. They're hysterical.
There will be more new releases in upcoming months, including the long-awaited sequel to THE LIST, called THE NINE. I'm also going to finally finish that TIMECASTER trilogy.
As always, thanks for reading!
