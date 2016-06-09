Chasing Publishing Trends

Unless the product is a book and you self-publish. Then you can write, edit, create cover art, and get three books live in less than three hours.
Presenting my latest epic trilogy:
JA Konrath Adult Coloring Books!!!
Not only am I able to compete on price with the major houses, but I'm also one-upping traditional publishers by releasing these titles as ebooks as well as paper books.
Take that, Big 5!
To buy, click on the links below:
From the Introduction to the Ultimate Adult Coloring Book of Triangles:
Do you like coloring?
Do you like triangles?
You just found the perfect book!
This coloring book contains one hundred pages of triangles!
What color will your triangles be? Red? Blue? Green? Red?
You're only limited by your imagination!
So grab some sort of coloring implement, and start coloring!
Also available as an ebook!*
*JA Konrath is not responsible for loss of or damages to your electronic device if you attempt to color your ebook.
Coming soon: The audiobook versions!
37 comments:
I'm definitely waiting for the audio book versions so I can do them while I'm driving.
thank you for this. I know too many author bringing adult coloring books to market who are trying to convince the world they've been planning them for six years.
I've actually seen adult coloring ebooks on Smashwords!
Innovative, but not nearly as much as the e-pop-up book I'm working on.
Triangles was great, but I honestly thought Squares was a dull retread. By Circles, it was clear that Konrath was only writing these for the paycheck. Please return to more books like Triangles and fewer books like Circles. Thank you.
I thought that the one-star reviews were written by somebody in on the joke, but I think we need to applaud this person for a mind-boggling commitment toward giving one-star reviews to adult coloring books:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/pdp/profile/A1KE19CDYIO2YN/ref=cm_cr_rdp_pdp
By "Adult," I thought you meant erotica.
Will there be an erotica version?
Three thumbs up!!!
Erotica colouring books, yes! I demand Melinda DuChamp produce a version.
Is it April?
I'm picky. I'll wait for the holographic laser-coloring version.
At first, I was all, "Hahaha!"
Then, I was like, "Wait. That's a real thing."
Finally, I ended up at, "BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!"
Thanks for the chuckle. :D
Are you going to put these in Kindle Worlds? Because I have an idea involving rectangles that I want to collaborate with you on.
I was really hoping for more. Where are the octagons and trapezoids?
Anyone know how to get Crayola off a Kindle Touch screen?
Typical indie effort - the colors go outside the lines...
:-)
I did not buy this coloring book. But I did think about it a lot. A boxed set of triangles, circles, and squares might be the thing, though. More bang for your .99, methinks.
:-)
Why didn't he make one about octagons? That's shapism, Konrath, and it's not ok. :-P
This is purely HallAsian man. I'm buying one for each of my kids. Very existential dude!! I'm doing ones with Turkey's.
I'm rather partial to oblongs. Do one of those and I'm your man.
Laugh out Loud funny. :D
I suggest that you next take on the challenge of pentagons.
Or would that be too politically incorrect?
Let me say going in that after all the hoopla I wanted to like Triangles, I really did. But after getting about 2/3 of the way through, the two-dimensional characterizations just got to me. I tried to tell myself that successful protagonists don't always display a shift in development (I'm looking at YOU, Jack Reacher), but Konrath didn't provide any arc whatsoever in Triangles. Where was the editor? Not enough to get me to read the next in series.
You guys need to leave these comments as Amazon reviews. They're hysterical.
Joe - bloody marvellous. We need blogs like this to help us laugh at ourselves and to relieve the pressure we're under. Congrats - hope the sell a zillion!
Joe you find so many ways to entertain us. Using the "Look Inside" I saw for my first time ever three ebooks with: 1] No spelling errors; 2] No grammar errors; 3] No dangling participles; and 4] So much perfection by one author...in so little time.
However, the plots run a little thin, almost 1-dimensional, but actually 2-dimensional, sadly lacking any colorful character development, yet leaving the reader plenty of room for their imagination to improve them. Every story teller's goal, right? Such brilliance, as always, Joe. Lead on!
Speaking of publishing trends, I see the scammers are already at work...
https://www.amazon.com/Konraths-Ultimate-Coloring-Triangles-unauthorized-ebook/dp/B01GY1AJWC/?tag=antlawsha-20
This tsunami of crap will destroy the literary adult coloring book culture the bastions of traditional publishing have fought so hard to preserve!
https://www.amazon.com/Konraths-Ultimate-Coloring-Triangles-unauthorized-ebook/dp/B01GY1AJWC/?tag=antlawsha-20
That's awesome. And so helpful. I bought a copy.
LOL! I plan to publish a coloring book, just because I want to and I think it will be fun, even though the fad will likely have passed by the time I get it to market. But I'm seeing a gap in the coloring books offered, and I think mine will fill that gap.
I'm going to chase this trend and do a book of Parallelograms... and a follow-up to Triangles, catering to the niche market: Isosceles Triangles!
I bought, I read, I narrated. You've got email, Joe.
Does it come with crayons, haha that would make us feel like kids again.
So funny. And then… BOOM! The perfect ending. Audiobooks coming soon. Joe, seriously, you have to do an audio book with them. Just repeat the word, triangle one hundred times.
said...
That's so funny. I just published my third adult coloring book about an hour ago. And, you know what? If you're a good artist and have a great idea, then it will take off. I create swear word coloring books and they make me a good amount of money, and I was just on the #1 New Release list for the last week.
I'm also a fiction writer, so this creative "stuff" is so juice for me.
Love your contribution to the Adult Coloring Community, Joe! :)
wow
Post a Comment