Thursday, June 09, 2016

Chasing Publishing Trends

It's never wise to chase fads or trends, because by the time you get a product to market, it may be over and you've missed the bandwagon.

Unless the product is a book and you self-publish. Then you can write, edit, create cover art, and get three books live in less than three hours.

Presenting my latest epic trilogy:

JA Konrath Adult Coloring Books!!!

Not only am I able to compete on price with the major houses, but I'm also one-upping traditional publishers by releasing these titles as ebooks as well as paper books.

Take that, Big 5!

To buy, click on the links below:
The Ultimate Adult Coloring Book of Triangles! - One Hundred Pages of Triangles

The Ultimate Adult Coloring Book of Squares! - One Hundred Pages of Squares

The Ultimate Adult Coloring Book of Circles! - One Hundred Pages of Circles


 From the Introduction to the Ultimate Adult Coloring Book of Triangles:

Do you like coloring?

Do you like triangles?

You just found the perfect book!

This coloring book contains one hundred pages of triangles!

What color will your triangles be? Red? Blue? Green? Red?

You're only limited by your imagination!

So grab some sort of coloring implement, and start coloring!

Also available as an ebook!*

*JA Konrath is not responsible for loss of or damages to your electronic device if you attempt to color your ebook.

Coming soon: The audiobook versions!

Alfred Poor said...

I'm definitely waiting for the audio book versions so I can do them while I'm driving.

3:45 PM
Jim heskett said...

thank you for this. I know too many author bringing adult coloring books to market who are trying to convince the world they've been planning them for six years.

3:47 PM
Anonymous said...

I've actually seen adult coloring ebooks on Smashwords!

5:01 PM
Guy Medley said...

Innovative, but not nearly as much as the e-pop-up book I'm working on.

5:12 PM
Jeff Strand said...

Triangles was great, but I honestly thought Squares was a dull retread. By Circles, it was clear that Konrath was only writing these for the paycheck. Please return to more books like Triangles and fewer books like Circles. Thank you.

5:25 PM
Jeff Strand said...

I thought that the one-star reviews were written by somebody in on the joke, but I think we need to applaud this person for a mind-boggling commitment toward giving one-star reviews to adult coloring books:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/pdp/profile/A1KE19CDYIO2YN/ref=cm_cr_rdp_pdp

6:04 PM
Anonymous said...

By "Adult," I thought you meant erotica.

Will there be an erotica version?

6:40 PM
Morgan Eckstein said...

Three thumbs up!!!

1:11 AM
Eden Sharp said...

Erotica colouring books, yes! I demand Melinda DuChamp produce a version.

3:47 AM
Rob Cornell said...

Is it April?

6:31 AM
Mirtika said...

I'm picky. I'll wait for the holographic laser-coloring version.

9:16 AM
Nat Russo said...

At first, I was all, "Hahaha!"

Then, I was like, "Wait. That's a real thing."

Finally, I ended up at, "BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!"

Thanks for the chuckle. :D

10:33 AM
Donna White Glaser said...

Are you going to put these in Kindle Worlds? Because I have an idea involving rectangles that I want to collaborate with you on.

10:48 AM
Jill James said...

I was really hoping for more. Where are the octagons and trapezoids?

11:46 AM
Jim Johnson said...

Anyone know how to get Crayola off a Kindle Touch screen?

1:06 PM
John Hindmarsh said...

Typical indie effort - the colors go outside the lines...

:-)

1:25 PM
EC Sheedy said...

I did not buy this coloring book. But I did think about it a lot. A boxed set of triangles, circles, and squares might be the thing, though. More bang for your .99, methinks.

:-)

2:05 PM
Randall J. Morris said...

Why didn't he make one about octagons? That's shapism, Konrath, and it's not ok. :-P

2:32 PM
BRYAN HIGBY said...

This is purely HallAsian man. I'm buying one for each of my kids. Very existential dude!! I'm doing ones with Turkey's.

2:53 PM
Roger Lawrence said...

I'm rather partial to oblongs. Do one of those and I'm your man.

5:36 PM
Andrea Flory said...

Laugh out Loud funny. :D

7:37 PM
Robert Bidinotto said...

I suggest that you next take on the challenge of pentagons.

Or would that be too politically incorrect?

9:50 PM
Carla Baku said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
12:04 AM
Carla Baku said...

Let me say going in that after all the hoopla I wanted to like Triangles, I really did. But after getting about 2/3 of the way through, the two-dimensional characterizations just got to me. I tried to tell myself that successful protagonists don't always display a shift in development (I'm looking at YOU, Jack Reacher), but Konrath didn't provide any arc whatsoever in Triangles. Where was the editor? Not enough to get me to read the next in series.

12:07 AM
Joe Konrath said...

You guys need to leave these comments as Amazon reviews. They're hysterical.

11:11 AM
John Hindmarsh said...

Joe - bloody marvellous. We need blogs like this to help us laugh at ourselves and to relieve the pressure we're under. Congrats - hope the sell a zillion!

5:31 PM
Jeff Ezell said...

Joe you find so many ways to entertain us. Using the "Look Inside" I saw for my first time ever three ebooks with: 1] No spelling errors; 2] No grammar errors; 3] No dangling participles; and 4] So much perfection by one author...in so little time.
However, the plots run a little thin, almost 1-dimensional, but actually 2-dimensional, sadly lacking any colorful character development, yet leaving the reader plenty of room for their imagination to improve them. Every story teller's goal, right? Such brilliance, as always, Joe. Lead on!

7:20 PM
Anthea L said...

Speaking of publishing trends, I see the scammers are already at work...

https://www.amazon.com/Konraths-Ultimate-Coloring-Triangles-unauthorized-ebook/dp/B01GY1AJWC/?tag=antlawsha-20

8:32 PM
Rob Cornell said...

This tsunami of crap will destroy the literary adult coloring book culture the bastions of traditional publishing have fought so hard to preserve!

7:30 AM
Joe Konrath said...

https://www.amazon.com/Konraths-Ultimate-Coloring-Triangles-unauthorized-ebook/dp/B01GY1AJWC/?tag=antlawsha-20

That's awesome. And so helpful. I bought a copy.

9:54 AM
Anonymous said...

LOL! I plan to publish a coloring book, just because I want to and I think it will be fun, even though the fad will likely have passed by the time I get it to market. But I'm seeing a gap in the coloring books offered, and I think mine will fill that gap.

10:37 AM
Brian said...

I'm going to chase this trend and do a book of Parallelograms... and a follow-up to Triangles, catering to the niche market: Isosceles Triangles!

11:45 AM
Dave Hughes said...

I bought, I read, I narrated. You've got email, Joe.

11:36 PM
Audio Video San Diego said...

Does it come with crayons, haha that would make us feel like kids again.

11:00 AM
Mackay Bell said...

So funny. And then… BOOM! The perfect ending. Audiobooks coming soon. Joe, seriously, you have to do an audio book with them. Just repeat the word, triangle one hundred times.

11:00 AM
Brandon Ellis, LMT #12645
 said...

That's so funny. I just published my third adult coloring book about an hour ago. And, you know what? If you're a good artist and have a great idea, then it will take off. I create swear word coloring books and they make me a good amount of money, and I was just on the #1 New Release list for the last week.

I'm also a fiction writer, so this creative "stuff" is so juice for me.

Love your contribution to the Adult Coloring Community, Joe! :)

2:26 AM
Muhammad Umar Mughal said...

wow

9:20 AM

