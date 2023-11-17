Konrath Thanksgiving - Black Friday - Cyber Monday Kindle Bundle Sale

Get all of my ebook box sets on Amazon Kindle for 99 cents each, November 23 - 28.
THAT'S 33¢ PER BOOK!
Almost my entire backlist of fifty books--a normal retail value of $250--for less than $17! Or if you have Kindle Unlimited, read them all for free! I'm so excited by this sale that I'm using exclamation marks!
As a holiday bonus you can pick up two box sets from my frequent collaborator Ann Voss Peterson, also for just 99¢ each.
Ann and I write the Codename Chandler books together, and the Melinda DuChamp books. Harry McGlade and Jack Daniels appear in the Chandlers and the DuChamps, and also in Ann's box sets below. So if you're a completest (like me) you should check those out because you might be obsessed (like me) about reading everything.
Grab what you need before the price goes back up. Have a happy shopping weekend. :)
