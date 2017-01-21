Those of you who have been paying attention have probably been wondering why I've only done two blog posts in the last six months.
It's because there isn't much more I can say about the publishing industry.
From 2005 until 2009, my blog was all about self-promotion, landing an agent and a publishing deal, and working with publishers to make your book a success.
From 2009 until 2016, my blog was all about self-publishing, and why legacy publishing was no longer the best choice for most authors.
I've blogged, at length, about changes and controversies in the publishing world, and did my part to inform (and hopefully entertain) authors of all experience levels.
But, lately, nothing in the industry has piqued my interest enough to blog about it.
And I miss blogging.
I will continue to blog sporadically on NEWBIE'S GUIDE, if something cool happens. Or something uncool happens. I created this blog to advocate for authors, and I will continue to do that.
I have also begun a new blog.
I'm a huge movie fan, and have about five thousand titles in my home library. As you might guess, not all of them are good. Some, in fact, are terrible.
I'm going to be blogging about the terrible ones.
My son, Talon Konrath, and I have launched THE BEST WORST MOVIES EVER BLOG. Several times a week we're going to be watching bad movies and sharing our thoughts.
Unlike this blog, the movie blog is meant to primarily entertain. If you're a fan of bad movies, you'll no doubt see some titles you recognize. If you don't understand the appeal of bad movies, I hope you'll check it out and learn why you need to seek out and see many of these amazing films.
So far we've got nine posts live, and plan on at least a hundred more by the end of 2017. It's a rough job, but we're committed to it.
Please take a look, and as always, thanks for reading!
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Joe's Got a Movie Blog
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
One of the WORST movies I ever saw, eons ago it seems, was Escape From New York... The insides of outhouse smelled better than that movie.
Post a Comment