So my new Jack Kilborn horror novel, WEBCAM, comes out in a few days.
It involves a maniac stalking models on the website www.HotSororityGirlsLive.com.
For fun, I asked my web designer to put something on that URL. Check it out. :)
Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Webcam
19 comments:
Hmmm... hacked?
Oops, wrong site!
I did that same thing to my web maven. She said "I don't think that's your URL..."
The idea is, www.HotSororityGirlsLive.com is in the book. The hero is a webcam model there. But if anyone checks the link on their Kindle, it's an extra little scare.
Made me jump. Wow.
Before I check this out ... is this NSFW?
It's safe for work.
Great meta content for the novel. It's a great idea to keep in mind for those of us writing e-books to consider drawing the reader deeper into our world by invading theirs online.
I was going to post that I was too afraid to check out the link at work but then I saw you "safe for work" comment. Thanks for a little added fun.
This was great. Looking forward to the book, Mr. Konrath!
I went, I clicked "No Thanks," and I still got scared! It doesn't help that my husband is away on business and I'm *all alone* on my laptop.
I'm going to turn all the lights in the house on now!
Well done, Joe.
P.S. You're publishing on the scariest day of the year, too... Tax Day. O_o
I clicked. I saw. I scared! Joe, you devil you.
You may be on something...or on to something as you uncover more Hot Sorority Girls Live. Since Playboy stopped publishing female Playmate nudity in the mag, those of us who bought those articles to "read the top quality playgirl photos" need an outlet. Brilliant, Joe. Where else can we learn what latest, skimpiest, negligees to share with our own partners of lust?
You da man!
Answer: We can go to HotSoroityGirlsLive.com where the girls could even trade outfits with each other...LIVE! Change colors, transparency, use different "E-gligees" to dress your favorite sorority sister. A whole new digital decadence. Then add virtual reality...hmmmm! Go, Joe! Go!
Im so excited! Will it be coming out in Audiobook format as well? The narrators have done a fantasic job with the other stories! I listen at work, and had to put mirrors up because my boss almost killed me a couple times sneaking up on me!
It will be an audiobook, and a paper book, as well.
that's cool, the table saw sound(?) is creepy
Super cool Joe. Loved the link. Genius redirect to your amazon site.
You're a genius. And you're hilarious too. In a sinister way, of course.
