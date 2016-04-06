Wednesday, April 06, 2016

Webcam

So my new Jack Kilborn horror novel, WEBCAM, comes out in a few days.

It involves a maniac stalking models on the website www.HotSororityGirlsLive.com.

For fun, I asked my web designer to put something on that URL. Check it out. :)


Posted by at

19 comments:

David Thoren said...

Hmmm... hacked?

5:48 PM
Joe Konrath said...

Oops, wrong site!

I did that same thing to my web maven. She said "I don't think that's your URL..."

5:50 PM
Joe Konrath said...

The idea is, www.HotSororityGirlsLive.com is in the book. The hero is a webcam model there. But if anyone checks the link on their Kindle, it's an extra little scare.

5:52 PM
Tracy Sharp - Author of the Leah Ryan Series said...

Made me jump. Wow.

7:41 AM
Anonymous said...

Before I check this out ... is this NSFW?

8:14 AM
Joe Konrath said...

It's safe for work.

9:23 AM
Edmund de Wight said...

Great meta content for the novel. It's a great idea to keep in mind for those of us writing e-books to consider drawing the reader deeper into our world by invading theirs online.

9:31 AM
Kevin Riley said...

I was going to post that I was too afraid to check out the link at work but then I saw you "safe for work" comment. Thanks for a little added fun.

10:48 AM
Franklin Kendrick said...

This was great. Looking forward to the book, Mr. Konrath!

12:55 PM
Patrice Fitzgerald said...

I went, I clicked "No Thanks," and I still got scared! It doesn't help that my husband is away on business and I'm *all alone* on my laptop.

I'm going to turn all the lights in the house on now!

Well done, Joe.

P.S. You're publishing on the scariest day of the year, too... Tax Day. O_o

8:34 PM
Jeff Ezell said...

I clicked. I saw. I scared! Joe, you devil you.

You may be on something...or on to something as you uncover more Hot Sorority Girls Live. Since Playboy stopped publishing female Playmate nudity in the mag, those of us who bought those articles to "read the top quality playgirl photos" need an outlet. Brilliant, Joe. Where else can we learn what latest, skimpiest, negligees to share with our own partners of lust?

You da man!

6:24 PM
Jeff Ezell said...

Answer: We can go to HotSoroityGirlsLive.com where the girls could even trade outfits with each other...LIVE! Change colors, transparency, use different "E-gligees" to dress your favorite sorority sister. A whole new digital decadence. Then add virtual reality...hmmmm! Go, Joe! Go!

6:40 PM
14Reabamam said...

Im so excited! Will it be coming out in Audiobook format as well? The narrators have done a fantasic job with the other stories! I listen at work, and had to put mirrors up because my boss almost killed me a couple times sneaking up on me!

10:23 AM
Joe Konrath said...

It will be an audiobook, and a paper book, as well.

5:13 PM
glatz said...

that's cool, the table saw sound(?) is creepy

8:45 AM
BRYAN HIGBY said...

Super cool Joe. Loved the link. Genius redirect to your amazon site.

9:21 PM
Christina Taylor said...

ts really a fantastic blog about webcam ... I can't stay without appreciating the way your blog is dressed up so nicely... Thanks for sharing & your kind attention to detail!!!

7:04 AM
Ayshwarya Singh said...
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
5:24 AM
Peter Rey said...

You're a genius. And you're hilarious too. In a sinister way, of course.

1:13 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 